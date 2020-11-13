 Skip to main content
Man who died in St. Louis County jail in May had a heart condition made worse by drug withdrawal, report says
Man who died in St. Louis County jail in May had a heart condition made worse by drug withdrawal, report says

Dwight Williams

This is a 2018 photo of Dwight Williams from the Missouri Department of Corrections. He died on May 15, 2020 in the St. Louis County Justice Center. His death was under investigation.

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County Jail inmate who was found dead in his cell in May died from a heart condition made worse by opiate withdrawal, an autopsy ruled, according to a Clayton police report.

Dwight Williams, 32, suffered from cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart becomes large and thick, often with scar tissue. A study of his blood found he used cocaine, fentanyl, morphine and other substances.

Williams was booked into the jail just before noon May 14 for violating parole on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

The police found that a nurse had treated an infection on Williams’ hand during intake; he said it was from injecting fentanyl and that he was just starting to feel withdrawal. After he was moved around 11 p.m. to a pod for new inmates to quarantine, an officer noted Williams was lethargic and in withdrawal.

Williams’ cellmate told police that Williams said he was a fentanyl user and asked to sleep near the toilet that night because he knew he would be sick. The next morning, he tapped him on the shoulder to wake him up, and he didn’t move, the report said.

