Man who fatally shot wife in St. Peters hospital has also died, police say

ST. PETERS — The man who fatally shot his wife at a St. Peters hospital over the weekend has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.

John Robey, 94, of St. Charles, died Monday afternoon of his injuries, said St. Peters police Sgt. Melissa Doss.

Police said Robey killed his wife, 93-year-old Anna Bode, by shooting her in her hospital room Sunday morning at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital. She died at the scene. Her husband then shot himself, police said.

Doss said Robey was able to carry a gun into the hospital room because Barnes-Jewish St. Peters does not use metal detectors. No one other than the couple was in the room when the shooting happened, police said.

Anna Bode had been hospitalized for several days for an undisclosed illness. Police haven't divulged a possible motive for the murder-suicide.

The couple had been married about 17 years. They have adult children from previous marriages. Police are talking to relatives to try to understand what Robey's motivation was, Doss said. They lived at the Lake St. Charles Retirement Community on Honey Locust Lane, off of Pralle Lane in St. Charles.

Police found evidence at the couple's residence that could help explain the shootings, but Doss declined to elaborate. The police investigation won't be complete until autopsy results, including toxicology, are back, which could be weeks.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Barnes-Jewish St. Peters called the incident “a tragic domestic situation,” and said the hospital is working with the police.

