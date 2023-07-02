ST. LOUIS — A man died of gunshot wounds early Sunday morning despite someone flagging down a passing ambulance to take him to the hospital.

St. Louis police said a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital after someone caught the attention of a Christian Hospital ambulance around 3 a.m. at the corner of Union Boulevard and Wabada Avenue. The intersection borders the Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

Police found the location where they believe the shooting took place. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.