Man who impersonated diplomat at Lambert gets probation

ST. LOUIS — A man who impersonated a Moroccan diplomat while trying to get weapons back from airport police was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to probation and 40 hours of community service.

On Feb. 21, 2018, a Transportation Security Administration screener at St. Louis Lambert International Airport spotted two guns in baggage checked by Abdelalim Mohammad-El and notified airport police.

Police paged Mohammad-El, who was on his way to California on a Frontier Airlines flight, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Tihen said during the hearing.

Officers told Mohammad-El that the guns had not been properly declared or packed. He produced identification and travel cards identifying him as associated with the "Moor-American Consulate" and possessing "diplomatic immunity," Tihen said.

Mohammad-El, born Eric Vincent Smith, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Feb. 13, 2020 and arrested Nov. 25, 2020 in California.

In January 2021, Mohammad-El insisted in a 89-page court filing that he was the "Sultan / Al-Amir of the Moor-American National Government and Consulate Embassy" and immune from prosecution.

As part of the plea, both prosecutors and Mohammad-El's lawyer agreed to recommend the sentence of probation for the charge of impersonating a foreign diplomat.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.