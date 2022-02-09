 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man who impersonated diplomat at Lambert gets probation

ST. LOUIS — A man who impersonated a Moroccan diplomat while trying to get weapons back from airport police was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to probation and 40 hours of community service.

On Feb. 21, 2018, a Transportation Security Administration screener at St. Louis Lambert International Airport spotted two guns in baggage checked by Abdelalim Mohammad-El and notified airport police.

Police paged Mohammad-El, who was on his way to California on a Frontier Airlines flight, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Tihen said during the hearing. 

Abdelalim Mohammad-El

A screenshot of an 89-page court filing in which Abdelalim Mohammad-El, also known as Eric Vincent Smith, says he is the "Sultan / Al-Amir of the Moor-American National Government and Consulate Embassy."

Officers told Mohammad-El that the guns had not been properly declared or packed. He produced identification and travel cards identifying him as associated with the "Moor-American Consulate" and possessing "diplomatic immunity," Tihen said.

Mohammad-El, born Eric Vincent Smith, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Feb. 13, 2020 and arrested Nov. 25, 2020 in California.

In January 2021, Mohammad-El insisted in a 89-page court filing that he was the "Sultan / Al-Amir of the Moor-American National Government and Consulate Embassy" and immune from prosecution.

People are also reading…

As part of the plea, both prosecutors and Mohammad-El's lawyer agreed to recommend the sentence of probation for the charge of impersonating a foreign diplomat.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News