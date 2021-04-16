Man who killed his Dutchtown neighbor charged with second-degree murder

ST. LOUIS — A man who killed his neighbor in March was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
Dan Charles Rathman, 63, of the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, where the shooting happened, is also charged with armed criminal action by the Circuit Attorney's Office.
Since the March 26 shooting, family and friends of the man shot and killed, Craig Williams, 23, have called for Rathman to be arrested, saying video showed Rathman did not have to kill Williams. Rathman claimed at the time he had to intervene because he saw Williams choking his girlfriend, Melissa Renfrow. Renfrow denied that claim, and a witness said they did not see Williams hit Renfrow.
Court documents say Rathman was at-large, and police did not immediately confirm Friday if Williams had been arrested.
Renfrow, 21, was pregnant when Williams was killed. She had their baby this week, said Williams' aunt, Lavonia Jones, 48, of St. Louis County.
"We are relieved. Everybody has been on edge," Jones said upon learning Rathman had been charged. "It's no way y'all had this video that proves everything and this man is still walking the streets."
Rathman was one of several neighbors who watched Williams and Renfrow argue outside for hours on the day of the shooting. Tensions escalated and Rathman eventually shot and killed Williams.
Court documents say Rathman was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and told Williams to leave several times.
Rathman cocked his gun while pressing Williams to leave, court documents say, When Williams returned to his vehicle that was parked in the middle of the street, Rathman positioned himself in front of Williams' vehicle, rested his arm on the hood of a nearby vehicle and pointed the gun at Williams while Williams reached in the car.
Williams retrieved a semi-automatic pistol from his car and as he stood up Rathman fired twice, hitting Williams at least once, court records say. Neighbors told the Post-Dispatch a day after the shooting that Rathman shot Williams in the head.
Court documents did not mention a physical altercation between Williams and Renfrow.
Evidence for the case includes eye witness accounts and video, according to court documents.