Man who left body in the parking lot of a Walgreens charged

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Saturday charged Dwight Williams, 30, in connection with the abandonment of a corpse in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Ferguson.

Williams, of the 2000 block of Northaire Lane in Spanish Lake, is accused of using fentanyl with Praiwan Kesorn, 41, early Wednesday.

The charging documents say that at some point, Kesorn became unresponsive, so Williams drove Kesorn’s 2017 Hyundai Accent to the Walgreens at 2202 Chambers Road, and pushed the body out into the parking lot. The store was closed at the time; an employee discovered the body when he arrived at work that day.

On Friday, Williams went to Christian Northeast Hospital, where he asked for Kesorn, and police were called. They found the dead man’s Hyundai in the parking lot.

Kesorn lived in the 3900 block of Engler Avenue in St. John, police said.