Man who police say pointed gun at St. Louis officer facing charge

Updated to state the suspect is still in the hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A man who police say pointed a gun at a police officer last weekend before the officer shot him was charged Tuesday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

Demond Montrell Lee Jr., 20, of the 2200 block of Lake Drive in East St. Louis, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon-flourishing. He was still in the hospital Tuesday.

An officer working in a patrol car in the 4200 block of Kennerly Avenue was attempting to stop a Nissan Altima around 7 p.m. The Altima sped off and hit a street sign, and then two male suspects, one of which was Lee, got out of the car and ran, police said.

The officer followed the two suspects in his patrol car to the 4300 block of Cottage Avenue, where one suspect threw a gun over a fence and then the two suspects climbed over it. Lee then picked up the gun and raised it in the officer's direction, according to the police account. The officer fired, hitting Lee in the arm and lower extremities.