Man who robbed 2 St. Louis banks gets 30 years in prison

ST. LOUIS — A man who robbed two St. Louis banks in 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison.

Briran Blake, 30, of St. Clair County, used a threatening note to steal $1,999 from the Regions Bank at 3547 Hampton Avenue on June 9, 2017, prosecutors said. He was wearing a St. Louis Cardinals beanie cap, fake dreadlocks and sunglasses at the time.

On June 22, 2017, he entered the Regions Bank at 3803 South Broadway wearing a Kansas City Chiefs baseball cap, fake dreadlocks and sunglasses. When a customer got in line behind Blake, he pulled a gun and tried to stick it through the metal tray to point it at the terrified teller, they said, making off with $4,200.

A jury found Blake guilty on Sept. 17 of two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Blake was deemed a "career offender," meaning he faced at least 30 years in prison, because of prior convictions for robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and drug crimes, prosecutors said.

