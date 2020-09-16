Man who robbed a dozen St. Louis-area stores, restaurants gets 18-year term

ST. LOUIS — A man who robbed 12 stores and restaurants at gunpoint was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in federal prison.

Justin McGee, 39, of St. Louis, committed the robberies from September 2018 to April 2019 in St. Louis and St. Louis County, starting with a Cricket Wireless store in Dellwood on Sept. 12, 2018, court documents show.

He then robbed a Gamestop in Maplewood on Oct. 10, a T-Mobile store in Florissant two days later, a St. Louis Gamestop on Oct. 17, a Maplewood Boost Mobile on Oct. 19, a St. Louis Smoothie King on Nov. 23 and a King's Beauty Supply on Dec. 15.

On Feb. 4, 2019, he robbed a Boost Mobile in Northwoods. He robbed a BP gas station in St. Louis on March 7, a St. Louis Family Dollar store on March 26, a St. Louis Qdoba on March 29 and a Dollar Tree in St. Louis on April 7.

McGee pleaded guilty in February to a total of 14 robbery and gun charges.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig on Wednesday called McGee's crimes "very dangerous' and said they had a "tremendous impact" on the companies and employees who were robbed.

McGee was initially charged in federal court in February 2019, but not arrested until April 11 of that year, court records show.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.