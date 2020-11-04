Man who robbed St. Louis bank sentenced to 12 years

ST. LOUIS — A man who robbed a St. Louis bank at gunpoint in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison.

On Dec. 28, 2018, Darvell Lamar Wharton, 39, of St. Louis, pointed a loaded .45-caliber handgun at employees of the U.S. Bank branch at 3881 Gravois Road in south St. Louis and robbed them of more than $2,000, prosecutors said.

Wharton then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash that damaged another vehicle.

Police recovered two guns, cash and the clothes worn in the robbery.

Wharton was convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in December of a bank robbery charge and a gun charge.

Wharton "terrorized bank employees" and "recklessly endangered innocent members of the community and law enforcement officers when he fled,” U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement announcing the sentence.

