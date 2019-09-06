Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who claimed he shot 7-year-old Xavier Usanga was indicted on Thursday on a stealing charge and will be held in jail until his trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen said in her order Thursday that there were no conditions under which Malik Ross could be released from jail that would still protect the community and ensure that he showed up for court.

She cited the strength of the evidence against him in the stealing case, the potential prison time he faces, his lack of a stable job or home, and his history of not showing up to traffic court.

Malik Ross

Mugshot of Malik Darion Ross, 27, was charged in federal court for allegedly stealing $50,000 from an armored car company; prosecutors also said he admitted to firing a gunshot that killed 7-year-old Xavier Usanga.

She also cited testimony from a detention hearing last week, in which a police detective, John Anderson, said Ross stole $50,000 as part of a plan to flee the city after the shooting. Anderson said Ross called his aunt for help after the Aug. 12 shooting, and later dropped the bag of money from the armored car he was driving for his employer, Garda World Cash Logistics, in the street for his aunt to pick up.

Ross told police he never saw Xavier and didn’t mean to shoot at him, Anderson said. He did see someone on a nearby porch with a gun, and heard a shot, Anderson said. He told police, “It was them or me.”

The shooting has prompted criticism of a failure to charge Ross with Xavier's shooting. 

In a statement, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said Ross' claims are “not fully supported by the evidence,” and that the evidence “is insufficient to charge anyone yet.” She called into question at least some of the  claims that had been presented in court, mentioned the possibility of a self-defense claim and said that her office has “asked for a significant amount of follow-up work from police designed to clarify facts and corroborate testimony.” 

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
Local

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot
Local

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
Local

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…