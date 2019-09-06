ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who claimed he shot 7-year-old Xavier Usanga was indicted on Thursday on a stealing charge and will be held in jail until his trial.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen said in her order Thursday that there were no conditions under which Malik Ross could be released from jail that would still protect the community and ensure that he showed up for court.
She cited the strength of the evidence against him in the stealing case, the potential prison time he faces, his lack of a stable job or home, and his history of not showing up to traffic court.
She also cited testimony from a detention hearing last week, in which a police detective, John Anderson, said Ross stole $50,000 as part of a plan to flee the city after the shooting. Anderson said Ross called his aunt for help after the Aug. 12 shooting, and later dropped the bag of money from the armored car he was driving for his employer, Garda World Cash Logistics, in the street for his aunt to pick up.
Ross told police he never saw Xavier and didn’t mean to shoot at him, Anderson said. He did see someone on a nearby porch with a gun, and heard a shot, Anderson said. He told police, “It was them or me.”
The shooting has prompted criticism of a failure to charge Ross with Xavier's shooting.
In a statement, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said Ross' claims are “not fully supported by the evidence,” and that the evidence “is insufficient to charge anyone yet.” She called into question at least some of the claims that had been presented in court, mentioned the possibility of a self-defense claim and said that her office has “asked for a significant amount of follow-up work from police designed to clarify facts and corroborate testimony.”
Malik Ross, 23, appeared in court on an unrelated charge: Prosecutors said he stole $50,000 from an armored car company for which he worked.
Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019
These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.
He was found shot in the head just before 6 a.m. in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis.
Police confirmed that a 10-year-old girl was among three people killed on the 700 block of North 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. The other victim…
Mayor Lyda Krewson said the rewards are only offered until Sept. 1 to urge tipsters to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with what they kno…
The shooting occurred about a block north of Soldan High School, where a football exhibition was held Friday night. Fights broke out at the ev…
More than a dozen children have been fatally shot in St. Louis this summer. So far, police have made just one arrest.
The mayhem has left brass begging for leads, politicians promising change, and parents at wits’ end: frustrated by lackluster investigations, …
Officers found Jason Eberhart Jr. dead in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hogan Street around 2 a.m. Police said he was shot several times.
The day before he was to start as a second grader at Clay Elementary, Xavier Usanga was fatally shot while standing near an 18-year-old who wa…
Homicide detectives and the child abuse unit are investigating the death of an infant as a suspicious death.
He was inside an apartment with a group of teenagers when he was shot. He was found dead soon after.
Eddie was shot about 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Page Boulevard near the intersection with Marcus Avenue, police said. He was sit…
Was found shot to death inside a vehicle at a gas station at 4355 South Broadway; a 16-year-old in the car was not injured.
Robert Michael “R.J.” Dorsey, was shot about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Vegas Drive, in south St. Louis County. He was shot in the torso an…
Two teens and one adult were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fourth Street in Madison. One of the teenagers died of his wounds.
Police found him lying in the street about 3 a.m. Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds in the 44000 block of Cupples Place. He died the next day.
Michael Henderson Jr., 15, of Centreville was shot in the 800 block of East 15th Street. Police responded to the scene at 2:37 p.m.
Myiesha Cannon, 16, was shot in the head about 1:25 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police have labeled the shooting as a "suspici…
Police are labeling the case a "suspicious death" and released no additional details. Her mother said she found a 9 mm pistol and accidentally…
Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…
Jashon Johnson, of the 2700 block of Allen Avenue, was shot several times near Red Bud and Margaretta, police said.
The parents of a baby girl who died last week after being left inside a hot car in Calverton Park were charged with manslaughter Monday.
Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said.
Jaylon McKenzie, 14, an eighth grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis who was featured in Sports Illustrated as one of six youn…
A St. John woman left three young children alone for several hours and came home to find her 4-month-old son dead, prosecutors say. She was ch…
Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…
Curtis Marshall, 15, was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive, police said.
Police initially called the shooting a "suspicious death," but later said they had concluded Evione accidentally shot himself in the 1700 bloc…
Malik Moore, 17, was shot in the 100 block of Chambers Road about 2:50 p.m., authorities said. He lived on the same block, just west of Riverv…
Elijah Roby, 2, died in a car accident. His mother, Ebony Roby, 25, was charged with first-degree child endangerment in connection with the case.