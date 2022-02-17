Man who sexually assaulted 14-year-old St. Clair County girl gets 15+ years

EAST ST. LOUIS —A man from Clinton County, Ill., who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old St. Clair County girl was sentenced here Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison.

Paul L. Jansen, 26, of Damiansville, had a history of using social media to try and lure underage girls to meet with him, prosecutors said.

In 2018, Jansen lured the St. Clair County teen to secret meetings in a high school parking lot, where they had sex, his guilty plea says.

In 2017, he tried the same thing with a Clinton County 14-year-old, his plea says. They met up at a library and a Pizza Hut, but no sexual contact occurred, his plea says.

Jansen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in east St. Louis in October to charges of attempted enticement of a minor and enticement of a minor.

