 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man who sexually assaulted 14-year-old St. Clair County girl gets 15+ years

EAST ST. LOUIS —A man from Clinton County, Ill., who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old St. Clair County girl was sentenced here Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison.

Paul L. Jansen, 26, of Damiansville, had a history of using social media to try and lure underage girls to meet with him, prosecutors said.

In 2018, Jansen lured the St. Clair County teen to secret meetings in a high school parking lot, where they had sex, his guilty plea says.

In 2017, he tried the same thing with a Clinton County 14-year-old, his plea says. They met up at a library and a Pizza Hut, but no sexual contact occurred, his plea says.

Jansen pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in east St. Louis in October to charges of attempted enticement of a minor and enticement of a minor. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News