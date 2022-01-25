Man who sold crack out of Webster Groves home gets 10 years

WEBSTER GROVES — A man who sold crack cocaine out of a Webster Groves home and elsewhere in the area was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Marcus A. Beasley, 34, was one of four people to have pleaded guilty to at least one drug charge and been sentenced in the case, the U.S. attorney's office said.

During the investigation by the FBI and St. Louis County and Webster Groves police, over 21 purchases of crack from Beasley or at his direction were documented in Webster Groves and the St. Louis area, Beasley's plea agreement says.

Beasley pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in August to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Several others already have been sentenced. Kevin Menilek Ingram Jr. was sentenced in July to 40 months in prison. Jason Marquis Ingram was sentenced in May to probation. Steven Paul Wright was sentenced in August to time served. Another man, Anthony Jerome James, has been indicted but not arrested.

