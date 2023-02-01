Man who stabbed girlfriend 27 times convicted of murder by St. Louis jury

ST. LOUIS — A jury on Wednesday convicted a man of murdering his girlfriend by stabbing her 27 times on the doorstep of a 24-hour day care where she looked after children.

Steven Johnson, 56, was convicted of armed criminal action and first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, in the killing 36-year-old Tyana Moore.

The decision came after a one-day jury trial during which prosecutors presented evidence including a video of Johnson's arrival at Kolors Learning Center, 3030 Whittier Street, after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2022, testimony from police and photos of the scene.

Moore was found lying face-down on the porch of the day care with two children inside.

A medical examiner said she had been stabbed more than two dozen times, twice fatally in the heart. She had defensive wounds on her hands and feet.

"Tyana was fighting for her life," said prosecutor Natalia Ogurkiewicz.

Johnson was interviewed by police two weeks later. He initially said that his car had broken down after work that night, so he was nowhere near the Whittier address. He later said he went to the day care to talk to Moore and they started fighting. He said she pulled out a knife or a gun, and he feared for his life.

But on Tuesday, Johnson took the stand and accused Moore of drugging him. He said they had gone to the back of the day care and had sex, and during the encounter, he felt the prick of what he suspected to be a needle. He realized he was high, so he went back around front to confront her, he said.

"I asked her, 'What did you do to me?'" he said.

He started stabbing, and "everything went blank," he said.

Johnson's attorneys argued he acted in the heat of the moment and should receive a conviction of involuntary manslaughter or second-degree murder.

But Ogurkiewicz said it was a "very, very easy case."

"This is a domestic homicide," she said. "(Moore died) from being stabbed in the heart by someone who claims but does not act like he loves her."

The jury ultimately convicted Johnson of murder and armed criminal action.