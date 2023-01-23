Man who struck and killed Metro East police officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced to life

EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder, among other counts.

Pierce's sister and mother took the stand Monday to confront Campbell.

"You ran that night," Tammy Pierce, Brian Pierce's mother, said to Campbell on the stand, describing Campbell feeding from the crash. "You disregarded him, but I choose to remember him standing tall."

Pierce had been working the night shift for Brooklyn police for about nine months before his death. He drove hours to the job from Carbondale, Illinois, and also served as a lieutenant at a fire department in Jackson County, according to his family.

Tammy Pierce said in court Monday that her son also ran a side business installing emergency lights for police and fire departments.

Assistant State's Attorney Lauren Maricle told the judge Monday that prosecutors had received a large number of victim impact letters from those who knew Pierce.

"I've never seen so many letters written on someone's behalf," she said.

Pierce was hit after attempting to set up stop sticks, a tire deflation device, on the bridge early Aug. 4.

Eyewitnesses on the bridge testified during the trial that the Charger Campbell was driving sped down the wrong side of the narrow two-lane bridge to pass seven vehicles, including two patrol cars. The Charger then struck Pierce, who was thrown more than 270 feet.

Campbell represented himself at the trial, presenting a defense arguing he didn't remember the night of the crash after drinking an orange juice at a Brooklyn strip club. He had previously told police he thought he was carjacked in the club parking lot, though video evidence disproved that claim.

Campbell's mother, grandma, aunt and fiance spoke in his defense.

Schroeder on Thursday said Campbell was “clearly being untruthful” in his accounts.

He faces a mandatory life sentence in the case, under Illinois law governing the deaths of police officers in the line of duty.

