Man who tried to elude police shot by employee of St. Louis business, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man sought by police for crimes dating back to last year was shot Tuesday by an employee of a St. Louis business after the man ran from officers and into the business, authorities said.

The man was shot in the shoulder after he "forced his way into the business" in the 3600 block of South Broadway in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood, police said.

Police said detectives had been looking for the man for questioning in a property damage case from June 22, 2019, an assault and for property damage on May 25, and for an "unlawful exhibiting of a firearm" incident June 10.

Officers "were not involved in the shooting and were not injured in the incident," a police spokesman said. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

