Man who tried to set 7-Eleven on fire in St. Louis gets 3 years

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County who helped try to set a 7-Eleven ablaze during protests in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Justin Cannamore pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Wednesday to a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a charge of "demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury," prosecutors said. He was sentenced to the three-year prison term both sides recommended.

Cannamore admitted as part of his plea that on June 1, 2020, during one of a series of protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he took a container of lighter fluid from a woman who was pouring it on the 7-Eleven building at 17th and Locust streets and demonstrated a better technique. Looters had already entered the store and broken into an ATM, his plea says.

Cannamore set a fire in an aisle but it was extinguished when a nearby firework went off around the same time, the plea says. The woman then took the lighter fluid back and began trying to light more fires.

Four days later, Cannamore was stopped by St. Louis County police for a traffic violation, and officers found a .22-caliber revolver. Cannamore is a felon and barred from possessing a gun, his plea says.

