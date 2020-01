ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the Downtown West neighborhood Friday night as Brandon Bentley, a 50-year-old resident of Redwood Valley, California.

Police responded to a shooting call and found Bentley's body in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police believe Bentley was shot inside a pickup truck, then pushed out into the street. The suspects then drove away in the pickup.