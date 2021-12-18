Man with beard, Santa hat charged after robbing Bridgeton bank, threatening to blow it up

BRIDGETON — A man donning a white beard and Santa hat robbed a bank here Saturday while threatening to blow up the building, prosecutors said.

Court documents said Kenneth Hopper, 58, stole $1,000 from the unnamed bank in north St. Louis County and was later arrested by St. Ann police with the cash in tow.

Hopper was charged with first-degree robbery and making a terrorist threat, a spokesman from the St. Louis County prosecutor's office said.

He was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He was taken to a hospital after his arrest complaining of chest pains, the spokesman said.