Man with beard, Santa hat charged after robbing Bridgeton credit union, threatening to blow it up

BRIDGETON — A man with a white beard and Santa hat robbed a credit union here Saturday while threatening to blow up the building, prosecutors said.

Court documents said Kenneth Hopper, 58, stole $1,000 from the First Community Credit Union on St. Charles Rock Road and was later arrested by St. Ann police with the cash in tow. Hopper's address was not released.

Hopper was charged with first-degree robbery and making a terrorist threat, a spokesman from the St. Louis County prosecutor's office said.

He was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He was taken to a hospital after his arrest, complaining of chest pains, the spokesman said.