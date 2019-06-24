Subscribe for 99¢

A man with a criminal history in North Carolina was charged Monday in the shooting death of Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was shot Sunday in Wellston as he responded to a call about a bad check at a business.

Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, was charged in the death of Langsdorf, who was an officer with the North County Police Cooperative. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. 

Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks

Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks. Photo from North County Police Cooperative

Langsdorf responded to Clay's Wellston Food Market Restaurant on Page Avenue about 4:30 p.m. to investigate a complaint about a bad check, when he encountered Meeks. About 5 minutes later, police received a call about an officer down. 

Law enforcement officials released the suspect's name Monday morning during a news conference at Beyond Housing, 6506 Wright Way, a community development organization in Pine Lawn. Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said Langsdorf confronted Meeks at the market. They struggled near the counter in the store. Surveillance cameras in the store captured what happened. According to a source familiar with the investigation, the confrontation lasted 1 minute, 16 seconds. At some point in the brief struggle, Langsdorf was on top of Meeks, Martin said. 

Meeks pulled a gun from his waistband and struck Langsdorf in the side of the head a few times, which caused Langsdorf “to be in kind of a daze and lose his hold” on Meeks, Martin said.

Meeks then stood over Langsdorf while the officer was face down on the ground. Meeks pointed the gun to the back of Langsdorf’s head and fired one shot, Martin said.

Langsdorf was shot in the back of the neck and the bullet traveled through his spinal cord and out through his chest, Martin said. He was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“Mr. Meeks was successful in executing a cop yesterday, and a good one,” Martin said.

Martin declined to comment about the store clerk who live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook but said she cooperated with the investigation.

The chief of the North County Police Cooperative, John Buchannan, said police saw the surveillance video inside the store and the woman’s Facebook post. “We were able to see the passion of the citizens,” he said. Buchannan thanked people in the market who tried to help the officer.

Buchannan didn’t criticize the clerk who took the video. He said what she did didn’t appear to slow the time it took for the officer to get help. Buchannan had this advice for anyone who thinks about live-streaming crime scenes in the future: “Hold it and reserve it for law enforcement so we can effectively do our job.”

The bogus check was for $6,000, the prosecutor’s office says.

Meeks ran from the store east on Page with the gun in his hand. Martin said Meeks ran into a car on Page and that slowed him a bit, but he kept running until police caught up with him and arrested him.

Prosecutor Wesley Bell wouldn’t say if his office would seek the death penalty. He has previously said he is opposed to it, and campaigned on the issue. He has taken the death penalty off the table in several other pending murder cases.

Meeks has no felony criminal history in Missouri, according to court records, but does have several cases in Wake County, N.C. Records provided to the Post-Dispatch by the Wake County Superior Court reveal several pending and dismissed counts of marijuana, cocaine distribution and trespassing. A 2011 charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.

Meeks arrived in the St. Louis area around January, but police hadn’t had any run-ins with him until Sunday, Martin said. That’s the day he drove an SUV, registered in his name, to the market in Wellston and tried to pass the bogus check.

Mayor James McGee of Vinita Park said Langsdorf epitomized what good community policing is all about. He would pop in to talk to city employees and see if they needed anything; he would get out of his patrol car to talk with children “as if they were his own,” McGee said.

“God seems to take the good ones and Michael was a good one.”

Christine Byers and Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.

Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

