Man with dementia reported missing Friday afternoon found safe

Story updated at 1:08 p.m. Saturday

Rock Hill police are looking for a 83-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Friday afternoon after dropping his wife off at an appointment.

Police later reported later Saturday morning he was found safe.

Christopher Riley was last seen at about 3 p.m. at 400 North Lindbergh Boulevard. He did not return to pick up his wife and he left his cell phone at home and has not been seen since.

Riley was driving a black 2009 Volvo S80 bearing Missouri plates with the license number RA6 R0P.

Riley a black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a slender build. He was last known to be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans jacket, black jeans, and a baseball cap.

If you have any information, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or Rock HIll police at 314-962-6600.

