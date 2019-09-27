ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis was charged with DWI in connection with a fatal accident in 2018.
Benjamin Slay, 36, of the 6400 block of Blow Street, was charged Friday with DWI-death of another. Prosecutors also filed an alternate charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Charging documents say that Slay was driving a car in the 4000 block of Germania Street on Nov. 8, 2018, when he failed to make a turn and crossed the opposing lanes of traffic before hitting a tree along the River Des Peres. He was traveling 45 mph in a 30 mph zone, the charges say.
Slay was ejected and his passenger, Pamela Wallace, was trapped in the burning car. Slay was hospitalized. Blood tests taken there showed a blood alcohol concentration of .118, the charges say.
An online obituary says Wallace died two days after the crash, at 32. She is survived by a teenage daughter.
No lawyer is listed for Slay.
Wallace's parents and daughter filed a wrongful death lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court against Slay in July, saying he was driving on a suspended license at the time and also had cannabinoids in his blood.
Slay is the nephew of former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.
Online court records show multiple prior DWI charges against Benjamin Slay, including a 2013 case for which he was sentenced in Jefferson County Circuit Court to three years in prison.