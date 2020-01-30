Man, woman charged after police chase in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY— Authorities have charged two people after a series of incidents Thursday morning.

Pablo Gonzalez, 30, was charged with felony assault, property damage and felony resisting arrest with bond set at $50,000 cash. Gonzalez is homeless, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Emily Felton, 32, of Springfield, Missouri, was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash.

Authorities said they got calls about an assault and robbery at a Walmart in Sullivan around 4:30 a.m., and about 30 minutes later got another call about stealing at a Washington-area Walmart.

A vehicle being driven by Gonzalez and carrying Felton matched the description for both Walmart crimes, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. A chase started on Missouri 47 once an officer spotted Gonzalez's vehicle, and Gonzalez refused to pull over.