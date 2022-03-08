Man, woman charged in 2020 fatal Overland shooting

CLAYTON — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged two people in connection with the 2020 shooting death of a man in Overland.

Larry Lowery, 26, and Julionne Parker, 22, are charged with murder, assault and weapons charges for a Nov. 29, 2020 shooting that killed 32-year-old Michael Holland of St. Louis County, and injured a woman in the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue.

Charging documents said Lowery was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Parker when he fatally shot Holland and seriously injured a woman by shooting her in the back, head and arm.

Casings from the scene matched a gun found in Lowery's possession, and Lowery told police he was in the vehicle identified by witnesses as the source of the gunfire at the time of the shooting, charging documents state.

Parker told police she was the getaway driver and witnessed Lowery shoot at the three people, documents said.

Police initially arrested a 16-year-old from St. Louis County on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in Holland's death, but a spokesman for St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said there was "insufficient evidence" to charge the juvenile.

Investigators initially suspected the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between the 16-year-old and a 15-year-old male acquaintance of Holland.

"Months of diligent detective work were responsible for filing these charges," St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a written statement.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.