Man, woman charged with battery of 1-year-old in Troy, Ill.
TROY, Ill. — A man and woman were charged last week after an image was posted on Facebook of a 1-year-old child covered in bruises, police in Troy, Illinois, said Tuesday.

Austin Stone, of Jerseyville, and Rebecca Jones-Scales, of Troy, each were arrested on three counts of aggravated battery, police said in a statement. Jones-Scales was also charged Thursday with child endangerment.

On Oct. 29 police were tipped off about an image posted to Facebook, police said. The post featured a picture of a baby with "significant bruising" to the face, head, arms and legs. Police conducted a welfare check on the child and the investigation led to the arrest of Stone and Jones-Scales.

The child has since been relocated and is safe, officials said. Police didn't specify if the victim is the couple's child.

Both Stone and Jones-Scales were being held at the Madison County Jail on $750,000 bail. Neither has an attorney listed for them in court records.

