Man, woman dead in murder-suicide, boy critically injured in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and woman died in an apparent murder-suicide late Monday night and a young boy was found critically injured, police said.

The boy, about 5 years old, was also shot at the single-family home in the 11800 block of Seven Hills Drive. Police were called to the home about 11:30 p.m. Monday for a burglar alarm.

St. Louis County police said it appears that the man shot the woman and the child, then turned the gun on himself.

The boy was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said police didn't know the man's relationship to the victims.

No additional information was released Tuesday.

Seven Hills Drive, in unincorporated north St. Louis County, is north of Interstate 270 and west of New Halls Ferry Road.