Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were found dead Friday morning inside an apartment in the city's North Hampton neighborhood.

Family members of the victims called police around 8 a.m. to report a shooting in the 4900 block of Lindenwood Avenue, near Chippewa Street.

Shaunte Harris, 48, and Steven Harris, 66, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both had been shot.

Police said Friday afternoon they had not determined whether there was a suspect.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the neighborhood where the shooting happened.