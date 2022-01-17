Man, woman found dead south of Fenton; investigators say it's possible 'murder-suicide'

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The sheriff's office here is investigating a possible murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in a house south of Fenton, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge Drive about 10:45 a.m. Monday for a domestic-related shooting, according to a Facebook post by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors had called police after two teens fled the home and gunshots were heard.

A 911 call also had been made from inside the residence, the sheriff's office Facebook post said.

When deputies arrived, they entered the home and found a woman and a man dead. The sheriff's office had not released any names as of Monday afternoon.

A firearm was recovered from one person's hand; the post did not specify if it was the male or the female.

The sheriff's office said in the post that its investigation so far has revealed "no history of domestic violence" at the residence.

