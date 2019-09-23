A man and woman were found shot dead late Sunday night in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.
The victims were found at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Maffitt Avenue. Both been shot multiple times, police said. Investigators were focused on a white sedan parked on the street.
The names of the victims have not been released.
That block of Maffitt is just steps from the western border of Hayden's rectangle, a portion of St. Louis where Police Chief John Hayden pledged to focus crime-fighting resources starting in 2018 due to high crime rates there.
The rectangle is is bordered by Goodfellow Boulevard to the west, Vandeventer Avenue to the east, Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to the south and West Florissant Avenue to the north.
The two slayings capped a violent day Sunday in St. Louis. At 9 p.m. Sunday, in the 200 block of North Ninth Street, a man in his early 20s was shot in the back in an attempted robbery, police said. The man was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was shot to death in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue, north of Fairground Park. He had been shot in the chest multiple times, police said. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police have not released the victim's name or a possible motive for the killing.