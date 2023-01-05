 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, woman killed in double shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two people were shot and killed Wednesday night near Washington, Missouri.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Drive about 7:30 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.

They found Ronald Cline, 39, who had been shot dead, and 34-year-old Leslie Barstow, who had been shot but still alive, Pelton said.

Barstow was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she died.

Investigators said a witness heard a car drive away from the area after the shooting.

Both Cline and Barstow are from Pacific, Missouri.

Police asked anyone with camera footage in the area between about 5 and 8 p.m. Wednesday to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560 and ask for Detective Lt. Nathan Pieske.

