Updated at 5:30 p.m. with comments from neighbors.
RIVERVIEW — One suspect was taken into custody after a man and woman were killed Saturday afternoon at a small apartment complex, police said.
Police arrived about 1:30 p.m. to a shooting call at the Chevelle Apartments, 245 Chambers Road. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who were both pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis County police, who are leading the investigation, did not immediately provide more details Saturday afternoon.
Arthur Hodges, 49, was fatally shot across the street from the complex in the 10000 block of Valley Drive.
Joshua Harper, 20, of Vinita Park, was criminally accused of shooting Hodges before taking his blue Pontiac G8 sedan.
He was charged with second-degree murder, robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of resisting arrest.
On Saturday afternoon, a neighbor, Nick Reid, 30, said he thought "oh no, not again" when he pulled up to the apartment complex and saw police vehicles and crime scene tape.
Reid has lived in the two-bedroom apartment complex for more than two years. He was outside on his phone calling neighbors trying to figure out who the victims were.
"We are pretty tight," Reid said. "We all know each other around here."
Hodges was his friend, he said. Hodges had just gotten off work and was heading to his apartment where he lived with his wife when he was shot.
The shootings have Reid on edge.
"I keep my eyes open and be aware of my surroundings," he said. "Every time I pull up, I keep my eyes open just in case."
A 48-year-old woman who lived in the apartment complex for four years was also outside Saturday trying to determine if she knew the victims.
The woman, who did not want to give her name, moved a few blocks away two years ago, she said, because of criminal activity that seemed to surround a nearby liquor store and bus stop.
"A lot of people were getting killed up the street, and bad people were coming down this way, prostituting," said the woman.
The woman talked with a friend as they tried to determine what happened. "Them walls are paper thin." the woman said. "I know somebody had to hear something."
The friend responded, "You know how that goes. No one gonna say nothin.'"
St. Louis County police were asking anyone with information on Saturday's homicides to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with information regarding the incident.
Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.