Man, woman robbed at gunpoint in their car in Lafayette Square

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint just after 10 p.m. Friday after getting in their car in the Lafayette Square neighborhood, according to police.

The two were leaving a business in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue when, police said, a man approached them and told them they had a nice car.

As the man and woman entered the car, according to officers, the suspect got into the backseat and pushed a gun against the man’s head and told him to drive around the corner.

After that, the suspect told them to put their heads down and give him any jewelry they had, police said.

Both the man and woman complied and gave the suspect all of their jewelry, police said, and then the man ran east on Park Avenue from Mississippi Avenue.