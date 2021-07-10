Man, woman shot dead in Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis in possible murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were shot dead Saturday morning in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.
Police described the shooting as a possible murder-suicide.
The man and woman were shot in a vehicle around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Washington Avenue, officials said. A neighbor said one of them lived in a nearby apartment.
No other details were available.
Jesse Bogan
Jesse Bogan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
