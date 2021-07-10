 Skip to main content
Man, woman shot dead in Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis in possible murder-suicide
Man, woman shot dead in Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis in possible murder-suicide

Shooting

The area where a man and woman were shot Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis. Photo by Jesse Bogan, jbogan@post-dispatch 

ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were shot dead Saturday morning in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

Police described the shooting as a possible murder-suicide.

The man and woman were shot in a vehicle around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Washington Avenue, officials said. A neighbor said one of them lived in a nearby apartment. 

No other details were available. 

