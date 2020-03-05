Man, woman shot near Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating a scene in north St. Louis Thursday where a man and woman were shot and at least four cars crashed.

Police were called about 3:30 p.m. to Grand Boulevard near Kossuth Avenue and found both victims with gunshot wounds.

The woman was not conscious or breathing, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Post-Dispatch photographer Colter Peterson was on Grand Boulevard about 50 yards from the shooting scene and heard at least 15 gunshots before cars sped away from the scene. People in the area then began running for cover, Peterson said.

After the shooting, there was were two cars crashed in the parking lot of a Nu Fashion Beauty Supply store, including a Dodge missing its front end. It appeared the car's engine landed across the street from the crash.

Nearby, two other cars were heavily damaged in the road in front of a Dollar General store.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.