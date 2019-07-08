ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were shot while fighting over a gun Sunday night outside the St. Louis Art Museum.
Police said the shootings came just before 11 p.m. Sunday at 1 Fine Arts Drive.
The 42-year-old man was shot in the area of his neck and shoulder. The 22-year-old woman was shot in the face.
Police went to Fine Arts Drive and found the man inside the car, bleeding from his wounds. He was taken by a hospital. The woman wasn't there.
The woman showed up later at the hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police said the man and woman had been in the car parked outside the museum after hours. The fought over a gun and both were struck by gunfire.
Police have listed the woman as the suspect in the shooting and the man as the victim. She is accused of first-degree assault, but police have not released her name or said if charges were filed against her.
Police say they recovered a gun, which had been stolen in 2016 from the 1700 block of Cora Avenue.
Police list the address as 1 Fine Arts Drive and say the car was parked in front of the Art Museum, which was closed at that late hour. An Art Museum spokeswoman said in an email to a reporter that the shooting didn't happen on the museum campus and referred all questions to police.