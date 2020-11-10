 Skip to main content
Man, woman slain in double shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON — Police in Ferguson have asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate a double homicide late Monday.

A man and woman were slain at 9395 Caddiefield Road. The victims have not been identified.

Police were called to the home about 11:45 p.m. Monday and both victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene and the woman died at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-522-3100, ext. 5224.

2020 homicide map
