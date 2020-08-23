 Skip to main content
Man wounded in knee at Kiener Plaza downtown early Sunday
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the knee early Sunday morning in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis, St. Louis police said.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. The man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He told police he was at Kiener Plaza and heard gunshots before he realized he was shot.

Violent crime in downtown has reached record or near-record levels in June and July, with 114 assaults happening in June. That’s higher than the last eight Junes in downtown combined.

