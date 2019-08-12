A man was shot Monday evening at a Shell gas station in downtown St. Louis by a shooter who had been pumping gas into a vehicle, police said.
The man was shot in the leg shortly before 7 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 721 North Tucker Boulevard, police said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Witnesses told police the man was standing in between two parked vehicles when he was fired at once by a shooter who had been pumping gas into a gray vehicle, said Capt. Renee Kriesmann. The shooter, believed to be male, immediately drove away.
Police did not know if the victim and shooter knew each other before the incident, Kriessman said.
Investigators were reviewing footage Monday night from the surveillance cameras at the gas station to help identify the shooter and the shooter's vehicle, she said. Detectives were not yet able to interview the shooting victim.
Walter Barry, 62, found the gas station taped off after he walked there from his downtown home to buy cigarettes there. He said the shooting was "an isolated incident" and that he feels safe knowing there are police stations nearby.
"I'm sorry that it happened, but this is what is going on in the city," he said.