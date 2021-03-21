Man wounded in shooting at Lake St. Louis intersection

LAKE ST. LOUIS — A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in a Lake St. Louis intersection after what appeared to be a conflict with another motorist, police said.

The man was in stable condition at a hospital Sunday after the shooting shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near Hark Ridge Trail and Ronald Regan Drive, according to Lake St. Louis Police Chris DiGuiseppi.

The man had been shot multiple times by a gunman in what appeared to be an incident of road rage between the two men, DiGuiseppi said.

Both the shooting victim and the gunman were armed, DiGuiseppi said. The suspected gunman remained on the scene after the shooting and was detained for questioning.

Police did not release more details Sunday.

After the shooting Saturday, police investigators examined two vehicles in the intersection, according to KSDK (Channel 5).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.