SUNSET HILLS — A man who rolled his car on Interstate 270 Thursday night carjacked a good Samaritan who stopped to help.
Then he proceeded to crash that car too, Sunset Hills police say.
Anthony R. Tisdale, 24, of Villa Ridge, got into a rollover crash about 11 p.m. at the exit from Interstate 270 to Interstate 44.
Seeing the that Tisdale had crashed, a man pulled over to help him, but police say Tisdale then pulled out a gun and stole the man's 2010 Volkswagen Jetta.
Within minutes, Tisdale got into anther rollover crash when he drove off the road on I-44 near Antire Road, about 8 miles from the first crash. The Jetta was totaled.
Tisdale was arrested by a Highway Patrol trooper and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
He was charged Friday with felony robbery and armed criminal action.
His bond was set at $100,000 Friday. A mugshot of Tisdale was not immediately available.