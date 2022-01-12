Manchester man charged after 4-year-old son dies of head trauma

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Manchester man has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child in connection with the death of his 4-year-old son last week.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged Blake Dopirak, 23, with a felony count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death in connection with the incident at an apartment in the 1600 block of Huntington Hill Drive in Manchester.

Emergency responders went to Dopirak's apartment just after 8 a.m. Jan. 2 where they found the child unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was found to have multiple head injuries, and subsequently died, prosecutors said in a statement.

The child's death has been attributed to "non-accidental closed head trauma." Dopirak told police he had been alone with his son at the time the child became unresponsive, according to the statement from prosecutors.

Dopirak is in custody, and bail has been set at $250,000, cash only. No attorney was listed for Dopirak.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.