JEFFERSON COUNTY • One person was found dead near a burning home in Jefferson County Saturday, prompting an hourslong manhunt for a gunman on the loose before the suspect was found dead in the woods, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
The sheriff's office was called to the area of Highway NN and Dutch Creek Road near Cedar Hill and Dittmer around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, where deputies found one person dead near a burning home.
A SWAT team was called to the area to search for the culprit who authorities believed was armed and on the loose, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Code Red: Developing Situation Hwy NN and Dutch Creek. Requesting Shelter in Place. SWAT en route for gunman in the area. Unknown if subject is on foot or in residence. Report suspicious activity to 911. Updates when available.— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) June 29, 2019
After more than two hours of searching, the SWAT team found the suspect dead in a wooded area, Marshak said.
The sheriff's office has not yet released any descriptions of the suspect or victim or any further details on the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.