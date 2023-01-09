Manhunt for gunmen who shot St. Charles restaurant worker closes three schools

ST. CHARLES — A restaurant worker was shot while taking out the trash in St. Charles early Monday, and the manhunt for suspects spread into Maryland Heights.

Three school buildings near the area of the manhunt were closed Monday. The schools are in the Pattonville School District.

The search was around Champ Landfill, southeast of Interstate 70 and Highway 141. By 8 a.m., police in Maryland Heights said four suspects were in custody and they were searching for a fifth.

The shooting happened in St. Charles about five miles away, outside Cracker Barrel at 901 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

About 5:30 a.m., an employee of Cracker Barrel was taking out trash and saw three people tampering with a vehicle in the parking lot. He yelled at them, and one fired at the employee, said Lt. Thomas Wilkison with St. Charles police.

The employee, a 52-year-old man, was hit in the arm and torso, Wilkison said. He was being treated at a hospital for injuries police said weren't life-threatening.

Three suspects got into a gray Nissan car and drove off. The car was stopped on eastbound I-70 near I-270 and three people got out and ran off.

Maryland Heights police they were searching for three juvenile boys. Their update, posted about 8 a.m., said four were in custody but they were looking for a fifth.

The Pattonville School District said three schools were closed because of the police activity nearby. They were Pattonville High School, at 2497 Creve Coeur Mill Road; Rose Acres Elementary, at 2905 Rose Acres Lane; and Holman Middle School, at 11055 St. Charles Rock Road.

A district spokeswoman said virtual classes were being held Monday for students who attend those three schools. The district made the decision to close those school buildings around 6:25 a.m. and messages started going to the high school families first because their buses leave earlier.

Holman isn't close to the search area, but some students at Holman might be at bus stops near the search area and district officials didn't want them outside while police were searching.