Manhunt on for masked man who carried machete into Jefferson County gas station

HOUSE SPRINGS — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office launched a manhunt Tuesday afternoon for a man accused of entering a gas station with a machete before side-swiping a school bus with his car.

Deputies are searching the area of State Highway MM and Heads Creek Road for the man, sheriff's office spokesman Grant Bissel said Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told deputies that the man was shirtless and wearing a ski mask when he entered a gas station convenience store near High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road.

Someone in the store was able to wrestle the machete from the man and used it to injure the masked man, Bissel said.

It wasn't clear Tuesday afternoon if the masked man threatened or injured anyone with the machete before it was taken from him.

The man, who authorities believe is injured, then got in his car and drove south on Highway 30.

Near Highway 30 and State Highway MM, the man's car sideswiped a school bus with children inside, Bissel said. No children were injured.

Soon after, the man crashed his car and ran into a wooded area, Bissel said.

Deputies and search dogs are on the scene, and the sheriff's office asks residents to avoid the area.

