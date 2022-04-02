Man's body found in Big River in Jefferson County

Authorities were working Saturday to identify the body of a man found Friday evening in the Big River near Old Byrnesville Road.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell said because the body appeared to have been in the water for some time, the identification process may take longer than usual.

Bissell said someone called police around 5:20 p.m. Friday to report the body.

Investigators responded and at this time do not suspect foul play, he said, because there were no signs of trauma on the body.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and is now working to identify the body.

There was some speculation the body may be that of Delbert Kinsey, 56, who left his Jefferson County home around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 19 and did not make it to work that morning. He has been missing ever since.

"It’s a possibility, for sure, but like I said, without having a positive [identity] at this point just yet, we can’t quite jump to that conclusion," Bissell said. "But we are definitely looking at it as a possibility."

