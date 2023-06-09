LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A man’s car caught fire early Friday while police were chasing him on Interstate 70 near Lake Saint Louis Boulevard.

The chase started just after 6 a.m., Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said. He said a trooper tried to pull a man over for speeding near Highway K and the man sped away.

He drove about four miles west and then his car caught fire. He pulled the car over and tried to run away but he was arrested, Thompson said.

No one was injured and Thompson said police do not know why the fire began.

The man's charges are all traffic related.