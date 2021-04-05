Man's death after Berkeley shooting is second homicide in that city in a week

BERKELEY — St. Louis County detectives are investigating another homicide in Berkeley after a second man in less than a week was shot to death in the city, authorities said Monday.

The two killings since last Tuesday were a block apart and appear to be unrelated, police said.

The latest homicide occurred about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Madison Avenue. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital.

The victim's name and age haven't been released.

Berkeley police asked St. Louis County detectives to handle the investigation, just as they did last week when Courtland Crump, 32, was found fatally shot.

Crump, of the 8600 block of Stella Avenue in Berkeley, was found dead at his home about 6:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

Police have made no arrests in Crump's death, police officer Tracy Panus said Monday.

Anyone with information about either killing is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

