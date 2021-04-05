 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man's death after Berkeley shooting is second homicide in that city in a week
0 comments

Man's death after Berkeley shooting is second homicide in that city in a week

{{featured_button_text}}

BERKELEY — St. Louis County detectives are investigating another homicide in Berkeley after a second man in less than a week was shot to death in the city, authorities said Monday.

The two killings since last Tuesday were a block apart and appear to be unrelated, police said.

The latest homicide occurred about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Madison Avenue. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital.

The victim's name and age haven't been released.

Berkeley police asked St. Louis County detectives to handle the investigation, just as they did last week when Courtland Crump, 32, was found fatally shot.

Crump, of the 8600 block of Stella Avenue in Berkeley, was found dead at his home about 6:30 a.m. last Tuesday.  

Police have made no arrests in Crump's death, police officer Tracy Panus said Monday.

Anyone with information about either killing is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Firefighters spray water on burning debris at the St. Louis Justice Center

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports