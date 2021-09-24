Man's death in St. Louis County was a homicide, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The death of a man Thursday night near Bel-Ridge is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The man died in the 3900 block of Lada Avenue in unincorporated St. Louis County. Police did not say how he died or release his name.

Police were called to Lada Avenue for a "sick case" about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They found the man on the ground, and he wasn't breathing. Officers tried to save him, but he died there, said St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington.