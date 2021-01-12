 Skip to main content
Man's death on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County was suicide, patrol says
Man's death on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County was suicide, patrol says

O'FALLON, Mo. — The death last weekend of a pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 70 has been ruled a suicide, the Missouri Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the victim was a 41-year-old man from St. Peter. His name was not released.

The man was alone in a car and pulled to the side of the highway in O'Fallon, then stepped from the vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic, Thompson said.

It happened about 1 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-70, at the 218 mile marker.

O'Fallon police diverted traffic onto Highway K in the hours after the crash as police investigated the death.

Editor’s note: Evidence shows that lives can be saved with mental health support. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

