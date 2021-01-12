Man's death on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County was suicide, patrol says

O'FALLON, Mo. — The death last weekend of a pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 70 has been ruled a suicide, the Missouri Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the victim was a 41-year-old man from St. Peter. His name was not released.

The man was alone in a car and pulled to the side of the highway in O'Fallon, then stepped from the vehicle and ran into oncoming traffic, Thompson said.

It happened about 1 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-70, at the 218 mile marker.

O'Fallon police diverted traffic onto Highway K in the hours after the crash as police investigated the death.

Editor’s note: Evidence shows that lives can be saved with mental health support. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

